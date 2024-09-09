The 916th Air Refueling Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, fly a refueling mission on a KC-46 Pegasus during Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 21, 2024. The KC-46 is the newest refueling aircraft in the U.S. Air Force's tanker fleet, providing next generation aerial refueling to the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936381
|VIRIN:
|240821-F-RS022-2471
|Filename:
|DOD_110555784
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
This work, Joint Forces refuels at RF-A 24-3, by SrA Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.