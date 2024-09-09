2024 Paralegal Warrior Training Course (PWTC)

FORT McCoy, Wis. – More than 56 paralegal (27D) Soldiers from over five United States Army Reserve (USAR) Commands participated in the annual Paralegal Warrior Training Course (PWTC) hosted by the United States Army Reserve Command (USARC) from July 21 to August 03, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.
Participants of the PWTC spent a week in the classroom learning about paralegal competencies, and about another week conducting field training exercises that ranged from establishing an Office of the Staff Judge Advocate to area security operations.
The PWTC allows paralegal Soldiers in the ranks of Pvt. to Master Sgt. from the United States Army (Regular Army), USAR, and Army National Guard (ARNG) to enhance their technical and tactical skillsets, with a focus on integrating Army regulations and policies into Large-Scale Combat Operations.
