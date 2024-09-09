Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    916th ARW maintains KC-46s at Red Flag Alaska 24-3

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Air Force Reserve airmen assigned to the 916th Air Refueling Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, perform maintenance on a KC-46 Pegasus during Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2024. The KC-46 is the newest refueling aircraft in the U.S. Air Force's tanker fleet, providing next generation aerial refueling to the Air Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 11:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936378
    VIRIN: 240819-F-RS022-1448
    Filename: DOD_110555700
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 916th ARW maintains KC-46s at Red Flag Alaska 24-3, by SrA Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    4th Fighter Wing
    916th ARW
    916th Air Refueling Wing

