    SECNAV 9/11 23rd Anniversary

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Bennett 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (Sept 11, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks on the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Sept 11, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 11:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 936377
    VIRIN: 240911-N-OF444-1001
    Filename: DOD_110555665
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    SECNAV; 9/11; 23rd anniversary; Department of the Navy; Pentagon; New York City; World Trade Center

