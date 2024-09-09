Apache helicopters train to win in the sky at Saber Junction.

AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters conduct aviation and landing maneuvers at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center during Saber Junction on Sept. 6th, 2024. Saber Junction 2024 is a multinational airborne exercise led by the U.S. Army in Europe, showcasing the abilities of 173rd Airborne Brigade to swiftly deploy across Europe alongside our allies and partners, underscoring the commitment to readiness, interoperability and collective defense to maintain regional stability and security.
