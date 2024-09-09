Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apache helicopters train to win in the sky at Saber Junction.

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Stoner 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters conduct aviation and landing maneuvers at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center during Saber Junction on Sept. 6th, 2024. Saber Junction 2024 is a multinational airborne exercise led by the U.S. Army in Europe, showcasing the abilities of 173rd Airborne Brigade to swiftly deploy across Europe alongside our allies and partners, underscoring the commitment to readiness, interoperability and collective defense to maintain regional stability and security.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 12:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936376
    VIRIN: 240906-Z-AS550-6085
    Filename: DOD_110555664
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Apache helicopters train to win in the sky at Saber Junction., by SSG John Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    ReadyForces
    WeAreNATO
    TrainToWin

