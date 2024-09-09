Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NGB senior leaders' 2024 Suicide Prevention Month message

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, acting chief, National Guard Bureau, and SEA Tony Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor to the CNGB, discuss suicide prevention for Suicide Prevention Month, Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 08:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 936358
    VIRIN: 240905-A-VX744-1004
    Filename: DOD_110555256
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Suicide Prevention Month
    Tony Whitehead
    Jonathan Stubbs
    National Guard Bureau Suicide Prevention Month

