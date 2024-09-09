Green Berets with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a military free fall operation in the Republic of Lithuania, Sept. 2 - 6, 2024. Military free fall is a method of delivering military personnel, military equipment, and other military supplies from a transport aircraft at a high altitude via free-fall parachute insertion. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Evan Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 10:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936353
|VIRIN:
|240910-A-BQ241-1016
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110555118
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Free Fall, by SSG Evan Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.