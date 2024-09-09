Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Free Fall

    LITHUANIA

    09.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Evan Cooper 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a military free fall operation in the Republic of Lithuania, Sept. 2 - 6, 2024. Military free fall is a method of delivering military personnel, military equipment, and other military supplies from a transport aircraft at a high altitude via free-fall parachute insertion. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Evan Cooper)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 10:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936353
    VIRIN: 240910-A-BQ241-1016
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110555118
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: LT

