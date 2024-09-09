B-roll of 1st Cavalry Division in a 5km run for the 62nd Special Company Commando memorial event

Troopers of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a 5km run during the 62nd Special Company Commando memorial event around Boleslawiec, Poland on Sept. 7, 2024. The memorial event commemorated Polish special forces soldiers who were martyred during the Second World War, and it culminated with a 5km run between locals, U.S. servicemembers, and Polish military allies, as well as a joint basketball game and a static display. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hector Blanco)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 07:38
|Location:
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
