    B-roll of 1st Cavalry Division in a 5km run for the 62nd Special Company Commando memorial event

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    09.07.2024

    Video by Pfc. Hector Blanco 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a 5km run during the 62nd Special Company Commando memorial event around Boleslawiec, Poland on Sept. 7, 2024. The memorial event commemorated Polish special forces soldiers who were martyred during the Second World War, and it culminated with a 5km run between locals, U.S. servicemembers, and Polish military allies, as well as a joint basketball game and a static display. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hector Blanco)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 07:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936351
    VIRIN: 240907-A-CK796-1001
    Filename: DOD_110555079
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

