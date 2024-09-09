U.S. Army John Moriarity explains 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade’s role in the upcoming Avenger Triad 2024 exercise. Avenger Triad 2024 is a computer assisted command post exercise designed to demonstrate USAREUR-AF’s ability to mission command U.S. and NATO forces, while also employing Army 2030 future capabilities. This exercise rehearses the NATO Regional Plan-Center with assigned units, while integrating lessons learned from previous exercises. Occurring in multiple locations accross Europe, 52D ADA will exercise its role as the air defense coordinator for V Corps. The exercise will involve 2,000 U.S. participants from the U.S., and 2,000 multi-national participants from France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands and Poland. Finally, this exercise aims to experiment and assess Army 2030 Force Structure and capabilities in which air defense artillery plays a crucial role.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 06:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|936348
|VIRIN:
|240829-A-FK524-8041
|Filename:
|DOD_110555013
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 52D ADA BDE Participates in Avenger Triad 2024, by SSG Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
