52D ADA BDE Participates in Avenger Triad 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936348" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army John Moriarity explains 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade’s role in the upcoming Avenger Triad 2024 exercise. Avenger Triad 2024 is a computer assisted command post exercise designed to demonstrate USAREUR-AF’s ability to mission command U.S. and NATO forces, while also employing Army 2030 future capabilities. This exercise rehearses the NATO Regional Plan-Center with assigned units, while integrating lessons learned from previous exercises. Occurring in multiple locations accross Europe, 52D ADA will exercise its role as the air defense coordinator for V Corps. The exercise will involve 2,000 U.S. participants from the U.S., and 2,000 multi-national participants from France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands and Poland. Finally, this exercise aims to experiment and assess Army 2030 Force Structure and capabilities in which air defense artillery plays a crucial role.