Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52D ADA BDE Participates in Avenger Triad 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robert Wormley 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army John Moriarity explains 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade’s role in the upcoming Avenger Triad 2024 exercise. Avenger Triad 2024 is a computer assisted command post exercise designed to demonstrate USAREUR-AF’s ability to mission command U.S. and NATO forces, while also employing Army 2030 future capabilities. This exercise rehearses the NATO Regional Plan-Center with assigned units, while integrating lessons learned from previous exercises. Occurring in multiple locations accross Europe, 52D ADA will exercise its role as the air defense coordinator for V Corps. The exercise will involve 2,000 U.S. participants from the U.S., and 2,000 multi-national participants from France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands and Poland. Finally, this exercise aims to experiment and assess Army 2030 Force Structure and capabilities in which air defense artillery plays a crucial role.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 06:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 936348
    VIRIN: 240829-A-FK524-8041
    Filename: DOD_110555013
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52D ADA BDE Participates in Avenger Triad 2024, by SSG Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    52D
    SHORAD
    StrongerTogether
    SGTSTOUT
    AvengerTriad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download