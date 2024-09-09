Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9.11 RUCK MARCH (Camp Humphreys)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army and Korean Augmentation to The U.S. Army Soldiers, along with family members, reflected and honored the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks during a remembrance ceremony and 9/11 ruck march at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2024. The event is hosted and organized by the Camp Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program annually to commemorate the sacrifice of the fallen victims and reinforce the collective perseverance, strength and resolve of military service members within Eighth Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 02:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 936338
    VIRIN: 240911-A-CG814-2001
    Filename: DOD_110554714
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9.11 RUCK MARCH (Camp Humphreys), by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BOSS
    U.S. Army
    Republic of Korea
    Camp Humphreys
    9.11 Ruck March

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download