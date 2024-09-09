9.11 RUCK MARCH (Camp Humphreys)

U.S. Army and Korean Augmentation to The U.S. Army Soldiers, along with family members, reflected and honored the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks during a remembrance ceremony and 9/11 ruck march at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2024. The event is hosted and organized by the Camp Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program annually to commemorate the sacrifice of the fallen victims and reinforce the collective perseverance, strength and resolve of military service members within Eighth Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Kestner)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 02:35
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|936338
|VIRIN:
|240911-A-CG814-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110554714
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
