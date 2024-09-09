9.11 RUCK MARCH (Camp Humphreys)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army and Korean Augmentation to The U.S. Army Soldiers, along with family members, reflected and honored the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks during a remembrance ceremony and 9/11 ruck march at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2024. The event is hosted and organized by the Camp Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program annually to commemorate the sacrifice of the fallen victims and reinforce the collective perseverance, strength and resolve of military service members within Eighth Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Kestner)