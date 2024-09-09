Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PP24-2 Eng. in Legazpi

    LEGAZPI, PHILIPPINES

    07.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LEGAZPI, Philippines (July 29, 2024) – U.S. Navy Seabees engineering project as part of Pacific Partnership 24-2 at the Legazpi Port Elementary School in Legazpi, Philippines, July 29, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936337
    VIRIN: 240728-N-GC639-5001
    Filename: DOD_110554652
    Length: 00:06:58
    Location: LEGAZPI, PH

    Pacific Partnership
    Yap
    PP24-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2
    Federated States of Micronesia (Micronesia
    Federated States of)

