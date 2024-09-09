PP24-2 Band in Legazpi

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 4, 2024) - Service members of the U.S. Pacific Partnership Band and musicians from the Armed Forces of the Philippines perform at the SM Mall in support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 4, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon)