A Korea Readiness Orientation briefing, or KRO, was held on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 26-27, 2024. KRO is a mandatory briefing for all newcomers to Kunsan Air Base, its purpose is to prepare new members for life on Kunsan and get them ready to play their part in the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie).
|09.10.2024
|09.11.2024 01:41
|PSA
|936333
|240910-F-LO539-1001
|DOD_110554636
|00:01:00
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|0
|0
