video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936333" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Korea Readiness Orientation briefing, or KRO, was held on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 26-27, 2024. KRO is a mandatory briefing for all newcomers to Kunsan Air Base, its purpose is to prepare new members for life on Kunsan and get them ready to play their part in the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie).