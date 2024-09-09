Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea Readiness Orientation

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    A Korea Readiness Orientation briefing, or KRO, was held on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 26-27, 2024. KRO is a mandatory briefing for all newcomers to Kunsan Air Base, its purpose is to prepare new members for life on Kunsan and get them ready to play their part in the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie).

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 01:41
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    8th Security Forces Squadron
    KRO

