    AFN Kunsan Sights and Sounds - Natural Shad and Crab Festival

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.07.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    AFN Kunsan

    The yearly Natural Shad and Crab festival is held from August 24 to September 8 at Hongwon port, Seacheon-Gun, Chungnam province, Republic of Korea. This port provides sea-fishing services, with the seasonal shad and crab. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 00:28
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 936331
    VIRIN: 240910-F-HB474-1001
    Filename: DOD_110554596
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Kunsan Air Base
    festival
    Republic of Korea
    sights and sounds
    hongwon port

