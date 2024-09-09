AFN Kunsan Sights and Sounds - Natural Shad and Crab Festival

The yearly Natural Shad and Crab festival is held from August 24 to September 8 at Hongwon port, Seacheon-Gun, Chungnam province, Republic of Korea. This port provides sea-fishing services, with the seasonal shad and crab. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)
|09.07.2024
|09.11.2024 00:28
|Commercials
|936331
|240910-F-HB474-1001
|DOD_110554596
|00:00:29
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|1
|1
