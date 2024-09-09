Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Morocco Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024 TCCC Training B-Roll.mp4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TIFNIT, MOROCCO

    07.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members of the U.S. Army 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Moroccan Groupement des Forces Spéciale conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during a Joint Combined Exchange Training in Tifnit Training Base, Morocco, July 24, 2024. JCETs enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving allied readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 05:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936330
    VIRIN: 240724-F-DP685-7001
    Filename: DOD_110554595
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: TIFNIT, MA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morocco Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024 TCCC Training B-Roll.mp4, by SSgt Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Morocco
    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Joint Combined Exchange Training
    Special Operations Command Africa
    Groupement des Forces Spéciale

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download