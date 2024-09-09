Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Half Section competes in National Cavalry Competition

    EL RENO, OKLAHOMA

    09.10.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill's Half Section participated in the 2024 Bivouac & National Cavalry Competition in Fort Reno, Oklahoma. The competition was held at the headquarters of the U.S. Cavalry Competition from September 11-14, 2024 and included a variety of events, beginning with a jumping clinic and Honor Ride during day one.

