Fort Sill Half Section competes in National Cavalry Competition

Fort Sill's Half Section participated in the 2024 Bivouac & National Cavalry Competition in Fort Reno, Oklahoma. The competition was held at the headquarters of the U.S. Cavalry Competition from September 11-14, 2024 and included a variety of events, beginning with a jumping clinic and Honor Ride during day one.
|09.10.2024
|09.10.2024 22:48
|Video Productions
|936322
|240910-O-KP881-4321
|DOD_110554481
|00:00:31
|EL RENO, OK, OKLAHOMA, US
|0
|0
