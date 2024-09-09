PP24-2 PHL Urban Search and Rescue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936318" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 12, 2024) – Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Urban Search and Rescue exercise with service members of the 525th Combat Engineer Battalion, the Combat Engineer Regiment of the Philippine Army, the 505th Search and Rescue Group of the Philippine Air Force, Legazpi City officials, and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office following a two-week urban rescue training in support of the humanitarian aid and disaster response line of effort of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 at the Legazpi airport in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 12, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)