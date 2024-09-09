Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PP24-2 PHL Vet Clinic

    LEGAZPI, PHILIPPINES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 5, 2024) – Pacific Partnership 2024-2 spay and neuter clinic in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 5, 2024. The clinic is a side-by-side public health and capacity building exchange focused on public awareness in pet ownership, canine and feline population control as well as valuable training opportunities to veterinary students. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    This work, PP24-2 PHL Vet Clinic, by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

