PHL Medical packing Broll

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 1, 2024) – Service members from the U.S. Navy, the Royal Navy, and the Australian Army use an assembly line to fill bags with hygiene items at a warehouse in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 1, 2024. The 4,000 plus hygiene kits will be handed out to students while conducting health fairs at five elementary schools throughout Legazpi as part of the medical line of effort for Pacific Partnership 24-2. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)
|07.31.2024
|09.10.2024 23:20
|B-Roll
|Location:
|LEGAZPI, PH
