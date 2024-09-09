Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHL Medical packing Broll

    LEGAZPI, PHILIPPINES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 1, 2024) – Service members from the U.S. Navy, the Royal Navy, and the Australian Army use an assembly line to fill bags with hygiene items at a warehouse in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 1, 2024. The 4,000 plus hygiene kits will be handed out to students while conducting health fairs at five elementary schools throughout Legazpi as part of the medical line of effort for Pacific Partnership 24-2. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 23:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936314
    VIRIN: 240801-N-GC639-5001
    Filename: DOD_110554419
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: LEGAZPI, PH

    This work, PHL Medical packing Broll, by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Outreach

    TAGS

    community outreach
    Philippines
    Legazpi
    Pacific Partenership
    PP24-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

