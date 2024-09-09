Noncombatant Evacuation Operation, Essential Knowledge Gained during Ulchi Freedom Shield

Service members assigned to United States Forces Korea and United States Forces Japan participated in the Noncombatant Evacuation Operation, an essential piece of Ulchi Freedom Shield 2024, was staged at Yokota Air Base Aug. 20, 2024. NEO purpose was to receive volunteer participants from bases in Korea to simulate evacuating civilians and family members to a safer area in a time of conflict. (Video by U.S. Navy Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel, U.S. Army Sgt Ryan Jenkins and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)
|08.20.2024
|09.10.2024 22:30
|Newscasts
|936313
|240820-N-XP917-3924
|DOD_110554379
|00:01:00
|JP
|0
|0
