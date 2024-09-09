Noncombatant Evacuation Operation, Essential Knowledge Gained during Ulchi Freedom Shield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members assigned to United States Forces Korea and United States Forces Japan participated in the Noncombatant Evacuation Operation, an essential piece of Ulchi Freedom Shield 2024, was staged at Yokota Air Base Aug. 20, 2024. NEO purpose was to receive volunteer participants from bases in Korea to simulate evacuating civilians and family members to a safer area in a time of conflict. (Video by U.S. Navy Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel, U.S. Army Sgt Ryan Jenkins and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)