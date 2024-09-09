SY 24 | ROK Marines, U.S. Marines simulate air assault 

Republic of Korea and U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct a simulated amphibious assault and air assault at during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy video by Maj. Scott Terry)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 20:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936312
|VIRIN:
|240906-M-NV622-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110554328
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
