SY 24 | ROK Marines, U.S. Marines simulate air assault 

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936312" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Republic of Korea and U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct a simulated amphibious assault and air assault at during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy video by Maj. Scott Terry)