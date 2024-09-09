U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers conduct Bomber Task Force missions at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9-10, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of allies and partners. BTF enhances readiness, to include joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 01:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936311
|VIRIN:
|240909-F-SZ986-5010
|Filename:
|DOD_110554327
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-2 execute BTF operations, by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
