B-2 execute BTF operations

U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers conduct Bomber Task Force missions at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9-10, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of allies and partners. BTF enhances readiness, to include joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific.