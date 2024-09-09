Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | 15th MEU U.S. Marines, ACVs simulate amphibious assault and movement

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    09.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yvonne Iwae 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines and Amphibious Combat Vehicles with Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and other elements of the 15th MEU, conduct a simulated amphibious assault and tactical movements at Hwajian-Ri Beach during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy video by Mr. Butch Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 20:51
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 240906-M-NV622-2001
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: POHANG, KR

    This work, SY 24 | 15th MEU U.S. Marines, ACVs simulate amphibious assault and movement, by Sgt Yvonne Iwae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCAC
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    ssang yong
    KAAV

