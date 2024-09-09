U.S. Marines and Amphibious Combat Vehicles with Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and other elements of the 15th MEU, conduct a simulated amphibious assault and tactical movements at Hwajian-Ri Beach during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy video by Mr. Butch Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 20:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936309
|VIRIN:
|240906-M-NV622-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110554325
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SY 24 | 15th MEU U.S. Marines, ACVs simulate amphibious assault and movement, by Sgt Yvonne Iwae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
