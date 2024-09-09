Mid-Air Change of Command Marks Leadership Transition in 154th Operations Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Kelly Church took command of the 154th Operations Group during an airborne Change of Command ceremony on August 12, 2024. The ceremony took place aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker during a routine training sortie, with Brig. Gen. Phillip L. Mallory and Col. Shane Nagatani overseeing the transition. Col. Nagatani expressed his gratitude to the leaders, loved ones, and the Operations Group before stepping down. Lt. Col. Church, formerly the deputy commander of the 154th OG, officially assumed leadership following the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy and Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)