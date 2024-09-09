Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mid-Air Change of Command Marks Leadership Transition in 154th Operations Group

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy and Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Lt. Col. Kelly Church took command of the 154th Operations Group during an airborne Change of Command ceremony on August 12, 2024. The ceremony took place aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker during a routine training sortie, with Brig. Gen. Phillip L. Mallory and Col. Shane Nagatani overseeing the transition. Col. Nagatani expressed his gratitude to the leaders, loved ones, and the Operations Group before stepping down. Lt. Col. Church, formerly the deputy commander of the 154th OG, officially assumed leadership following the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy and Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 20:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936308
    VIRIN: 240812-Z-F3908-1001
    Filename: DOD_110554282
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    PACAF
    Hawaii National Guard
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    154th Wing
    154th Operations Group
    US Indo-Pacific Command

