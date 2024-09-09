Hawaii National Guard Medical Experts host Joint Training with Regional Counterparts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From August 27-29, 2024, the 154th Medical Group Detachment 1, in collaboration with the Hawaii Army National Guard and Region 9 partners from California and Nevada, conducted a rigorous field training exercise at Kalaeloa and Schofield Barracks. This exercise was designed to enhance the CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive) response capabilities of the 93rd CERFP. The footage highlights the initial response phase, underscoring the importance of inter-agency cooperation in preparing for next year's Evaluation Exercise, ensuring readiness and peak performance in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)