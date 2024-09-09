Hawaii National Guard Medical Experts host Joint Training with Regional Counterparts

From August 27-29, 2024, the 154th Medical Group Detachment 1, in collaboration with the Hawaii Army National Guard and Region 9 partners from California and Nevada, conducted a rigorous field training exercise at Kalaeloa and Schofield Barracks. This exercise was designed to enhance the CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive) response capabilities of the 93rd CERFP. The footage highlights the initial response phase, underscoring the importance of inter-agency cooperation in preparing for next year's Evaluation Exercise, ensuring readiness and peak performance in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 20:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936306
|VIRIN:
|240827-Z-GR156-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_110554232
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|KALAELOA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.