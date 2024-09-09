Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii National Guard Medical Experts host Joint Training with Regional Counterparts

    KALAELOA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    From August 27-29, 2024, the 154th Medical Group Detachment 1, in collaboration with the Hawaii Army National Guard and Region 9 partners from California and Nevada, conducted a rigorous field training exercise at Kalaeloa and Schofield Barracks. This exercise was designed to enhance the CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive) response capabilities of the 93rd CERFP. The footage highlights the initial response phase, underscoring the importance of inter-agency cooperation in preparing for next year's Evaluation Exercise, ensuring readiness and peak performance in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 20:12
    Location: KALAELOA, HAWAII, US

    PACAF
    CBRNE
    Hawaii National Guard
    ANG
    154th Wing
    US Indo-Pacific Command

