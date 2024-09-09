Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Hall of Fame Ceremony 2024

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Video by Christine Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Six former Soldiers and Army Civilians were inducted into the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame during a Sept. 6 ceremony in recognition of their significant contributions to Army readiness and enduring support to Soldiers and families.

    The 2024 class includes:
    Lt. Gen. (retired) Kenneth Dahl, Mr. John Nerger, Maj. Gen. (retired) James (Jim) Myles, Mr. Robert Moore, Command Sgt. Maj. (retired) Rodger Mansker, and Mr. Frank Zardecki

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 17:03
    Length: 00:22:13
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    AMC
    Hall of Fame

