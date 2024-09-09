AMC Hall of Fame Ceremony 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936281" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Six former Soldiers and Army Civilians were inducted into the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame during a Sept. 6 ceremony in recognition of their significant contributions to Army readiness and enduring support to Soldiers and families.



The 2024 class includes:

Lt. Gen. (retired) Kenneth Dahl, Mr. John Nerger, Maj. Gen. (retired) James (Jim) Myles, Mr. Robert Moore, Command Sgt. Maj. (retired) Rodger Mansker, and Mr. Frank Zardecki