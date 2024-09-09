AMC Hall of Fame Ceremony 2024

Six former Soldiers and Army Civilians were inducted into the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame during a Sept. 6 ceremony in recognition of their significant contributions to Army readiness and enduring support to Soldiers and families.
The 2024 class includes:
Lt. Gen. (retired) Kenneth Dahl, Mr. John Nerger, Maj. Gen. (retired) James (Jim) Myles, Mr. Robert Moore, Command Sgt. Maj. (retired) Rodger Mansker, and Mr. Frank Zardecki
