Space Threats Episode 2 | ELECTRONIC WARFARE

ELECTRONIC WARFARE

Space Threats Episode 2 of 6-part series



Modern-day Space Threats Are Real—and Here. Unfortunately, these Space Threats are no longer Science Fiction—they're NOW Science Fact. Everyday, we secure our Nation’s interests in, from, and to Space. Discover More About Space Threats...



Imagine electronic pulses in space that block the reception of legitimate signals and replace them with counterfeits. That’s not science fiction. It’s science fact in today’s era of Great Power Competition. Watch what could happen in the second episode of SSC's animated short series on the space threats that inspired the creation of the U.S. Space Force five years ago on December 20, 2019. #USSF5 #SpaceThreats