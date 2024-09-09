Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG Interview Stringer with BM1 Terry Fritzinger

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Interview Stringer with U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Terry Fritzinger, a Boatswain's Mate with USCG Station Georgetown, regarding their mission at USCG Station Georgetown, South Carolina, Aug. 28, 2024.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 15:43
    Length: 00:03:57
    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCG
    Joint Base Charleston
    USCG Station Georgetown

