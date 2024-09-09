U.S. California Army National Guard Supports Evacuation Efforts Amidst Line Fire Crisis

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



California Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 330th Military Police working alongside the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department as they assist in evacuation efforts in San Bernardino County, Calif., on Sept. 9, 2024. The video captures moments of coordination between military and local law enforcement as the Line Fire, which has burned over 26,000 acres, continues to threaten thousands of structures and force residents from their homes. This footage highlights the joint effort to ensure community safety as wildfires spread rapidly throughout the region.



(U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Joaquin D. Vasquez-Duran)