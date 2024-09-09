Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. California Army National Guard Supports Evacuation Efforts Amidst Line Fire Crisis

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez-Duran 

    40th Infantry Division

    California Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 330th Military Police working alongside the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department as they assist in evacuation efforts in San Bernardino County, Calif., on Sept. 9, 2024. The video captures moments of coordination between military and local law enforcement as the Line Fire, which has burned over 26,000 acres, continues to threaten thousands of structures and force residents from their homes. This footage highlights the joint effort to ensure community safety as wildfires spread rapidly throughout the region.

    (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Joaquin D. Vasquez-Duran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 15:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936267
    VIRIN: 240909-A-SV080-8380
    Filename: DOD_110553534
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. California Army National Guard Supports Evacuation Efforts Amidst Line Fire Crisis, by SGT Joaquin Vasquez-Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    California
    National Guard
    California Army National Guard
    Task Force Rattlesnake
    330th Military Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download