California Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 330th Military Police working alongside the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department as they assist in evacuation efforts in San Bernardino County, Calif., on Sept. 9, 2024. The video captures moments of coordination between military and local law enforcement as the Line Fire, which has burned over 26,000 acres, continues to threaten thousands of structures and force residents from their homes. This footage highlights the joint effort to ensure community safety as wildfires spread rapidly throughout the region.
(U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Joaquin D. Vasquez-Duran)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 15:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936267
|VIRIN:
|240909-A-SV080-8380
|Filename:
|DOD_110553534
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S. California Army National Guard Supports Evacuation Efforts Amidst Line Fire Crisis, by SGT Joaquin Vasquez-Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
