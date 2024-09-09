Coast Guard Company Tango 205 Graduates Boot Camp

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936228" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Admiral Linda L. Fagan, Commandant of the Coast Guard, and Master Chief Heath B. Jones, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, attend the graduation Coast Guard recruit company Tango-205 at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey, Sept. 6, 2024. The ceremony includes the swearing in of five new United States Citizens. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)