Coast Guard Company Tango 205 Graduates Boot Camp

Admiral Linda L. Fagan, Commandant of the Coast Guard, and Master Chief Heath B. Jones, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, attend the graduation Coast Guard recruit company Tango-205 at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey, Sept. 6, 2024. The ceremony includes the swearing in of five new United States Citizens. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 12:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NEW JERSEY, US
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
