    Coast Guard Company Tango 205 Graduates Boot Camp

    CAPE MAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Admiral Linda L. Fagan, Commandant of the Coast Guard, and Master Chief Heath B. Jones, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, attend the graduation Coast Guard recruit company Tango-205 at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey, Sept. 6, 2024. The ceremony includes the swearing in of five new United States Citizens. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 12:26
    Location: CAPE MAY, NEW JERSEY, US

    Swearing In
    Recruits
    Coast Guard Boot Camp
    Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Tango 205

