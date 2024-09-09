Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza - Medical Readiness TV Spot

    ITALY

    08.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Col. Michele Kehrle, Commander of United States Army Health Center Vicenza, informs the Vicenza military community about soldier medical readiness services on August 28, 2024 (video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger and Spc. Haron Palomo).

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936226
    VIRIN: 240828-A-LJ797-4838
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110552609
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    This work, U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza - Medical Readiness TV Spot, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    medical readiness
    AFN Vicenza
    TV Spot
    US Army Health Center Vicenza

