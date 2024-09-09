VICENZA, Italy - Col. Michele Kehrle, Commander of United States Army Health Center Vicenza, informs the Vicenza military community about soldier medical readiness services on August 28, 2024 (video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger and Spc. Haron Palomo).
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 10:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936226
|VIRIN:
|240828-A-LJ797-4838
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110552609
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza - Medical Readiness TV Spot, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS
