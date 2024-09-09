The Navy Art Collection reflects on the Navy's Dilbert, a foolish but cheerful character who was a complete menace to his fellow naval cadets and aviators. Dilbert was created by Robert Osborne, who based his light hearted work off his own observations and factual situations that occurred, creating approximately 2,000 unique Dilbert posters. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to show historic and impactful moments in U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 10:03
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|936221
|VIRIN:
|240809-N-IP911-6285
|Filename:
|DOD_110552564
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Art Reflects: The Navy's Dilbert, by Sgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.