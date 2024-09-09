Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Art Reflects: The Navy's Dilbert

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    The Navy Art Collection reflects on the Navy's Dilbert, a foolish but cheerful character who was a complete menace to his fellow naval cadets and aviators. Dilbert was created by Robert Osborne, who based his light hearted work off his own observations and factual situations that occurred, creating approximately 2,000 unique Dilbert posters. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to show historic and impactful moments in U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 10:03
    TAGS

    Drawing
    NHHC
    Navy Art Collection
    Fine Arts Friday
    Dilbert
    Robert Osborne

