5 Key Items For Your Emergency Preparedness Kit Reel

Staff Sgt. Timothy Roberts, 778th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Operations noncommissioned officer in charge, presents five essential items to have in an emergency preparedness kit at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 9, 2024. Roberts stresses the need to have a 72-hour emergency preparedness kit as part of National Preparedness Month, an annual campaign to educate and inform people on emergency readiness and planning in the event of a disaster or emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)