Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Art Reflects: The Navy Nurse Corps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    The Navy Art Collection reflects on the history of the Navy Nurse Corps. The Nurse Corps establishment was authorized by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1908 with the first 20 nurses inducted being known as "The Sacred Twenty". Today, thousands Navy Nurses serve around the world in more than 20 different specialties. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to show historic and impactful moments in U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 10:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 936219
    VIRIN: 240510-N-IP911-3826
    Filename: DOD_110552537
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Art Reflects: The Navy Nurse Corps, by Sgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Painting
    Navy Nurse Corps
    NHHC
    Navy Art Collection
    Fine Arts Friday
    The Sacred Twenty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download