Navy Art Reflects: The Navy Nurse Corps

The Navy Art Collection reflects on the history of the Navy Nurse Corps. The Nurse Corps establishment was authorized by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1908 with the first 20 nurses inducted being known as "The Sacred Twenty". Today, thousands Navy Nurses serve around the world in more than 20 different specialties. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to show historic and impactful moments in U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.