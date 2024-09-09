Navy Art Reflects: The Original Six

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Navy Art Collection reflects on the original six frigates of the U.S. Navy whose construction or purchase was ordered by President George Washington when he signed "An Act to Provide a Naval Armament" in 1794. Following the American Revolution the merchant vessels of the United States were under constant harassment and attack in the Mediterranean Sea and the purpose of the "Act" was to create “a naval force, adequate to the protection of the United States against the Algerine corsairs.” The original six frigates would be named Congress, Chesapeake, United States, President, Constellation, and Constitution. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to show historic and impactful moments in U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.