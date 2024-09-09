Navy Art Reflects: The Original Six

The Navy Art Collection reflects on the original six frigates of the U.S. Navy whose construction or purchase was ordered by President George Washington when he signed "An Act to Provide a Naval Armament" in 1794. Following the American Revolution the merchant vessels of the United States were under constant harassment and attack in the Mediterranean Sea and the purpose of the "Act" was to create “a naval force, adequate to the protection of the United States against the Algerine corsairs.” The original six frigates would be named Congress, Chesapeake, United States, President, Constellation, and Constitution. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to show historic and impactful moments in U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.
|04.05.2024
|09.10.2024 10:01
|Series
