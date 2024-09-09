Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Art Reflects: The Original Six

    UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    The Navy Art Collection reflects on the original six frigates of the U.S. Navy whose construction or purchase was ordered by President George Washington when he signed "An Act to Provide a Naval Armament" in 1794. Following the American Revolution the merchant vessels of the United States were under constant harassment and attack in the Mediterranean Sea and the purpose of the "Act" was to create “a naval force, adequate to the protection of the United States against the Algerine corsairs.” The original six frigates would be named Congress, Chesapeake, United States, President, Constellation, and Constitution. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to show historic and impactful moments in U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 10:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 936215
    VIRIN: 240405-N-IP911-9088
    Filename: DOD_110552387
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Art Reflects: The Original Six, by Sgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Painting
    NHHC
    Navy Art Collection
    Fine Arts Friday
    The original Six
    "An Act to Provide a Naval Armament"

