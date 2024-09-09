786th FSS feeds Ramstein AB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936208" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 786th Force Support Squadron work in the flight kitchen and dining facility at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 10, 2024. The dining facility has regular meal hours while the flight kitchen is responsible for feeding flightline personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)