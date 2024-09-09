U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 786th Force Support Squadron work in the flight kitchen and dining facility at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 10, 2024. The dining facility has regular meal hours while the flight kitchen is responsible for feeding flightline personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 09:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936208
|VIRIN:
|240910-F-VY348-7463
|Filename:
|DOD_110552351
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 786th FSS feeds Ramstein AB, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
