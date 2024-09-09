Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    786th FSS feeds Ramstein AB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 786th Force Support Squadron work in the flight kitchen and dining facility at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 10, 2024. The dining facility has regular meal hours while the flight kitchen is responsible for feeding flightline personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 09:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936208
    VIRIN: 240910-F-VY348-7463
    Filename: DOD_110552351
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 786th FSS feeds Ramstein AB, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dining facility
    Ramstein Air Base
    786th Force Support Squadron
    786th FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download