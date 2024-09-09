Navy Art Reflects: The Mexican-American War

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Navy Art Collection reflects on the Mexican-American War fought between 1846 and 1848. Hostilities broke out between the two the nations following the annexation of Texas by the United States. the war concluded in 1848 with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, resulting in large territorial gains for the U.S.. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to show historic and impactful moments in U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.