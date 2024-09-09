Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Art Reflects: The Mexican-American War

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    The Navy Art Collection reflects on the Mexican-American War fought between 1846 and 1848. Hostilities broke out between the two the nations following the annexation of Texas by the United States. the war concluded in 1848 with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, resulting in large territorial gains for the U.S.. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to show historic and impactful moments in U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 09:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 936206
    VIRIN: 240131-N-IP911-8414
    Filename: DOD_110552333
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: KENTUCKY, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    NHHC
    Navy Art Collection
    Fine Arts Friday
    Painting Mexican-American War
    Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo

