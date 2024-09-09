U.S. Army Gen. Darryl Williams, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, discusses Avenger Triad Sept. 2024. Exercise Avenger Triad 24 is a computer assisted command post exercise designed to demonstrate USAREUR-AF’s ability to exercise mission command of U.S. and NATO forces, while also employing Army 2030 future capabilities. This exercise rehearses the NATO Regional Plan-Center with assigned units, while integrating lessons learned from Austere Challenge 24. NATO operational concepts, doctrine and procedures will be implemented at scale for the first time in the USAREUR-AF headquarters, allowing the headquarters to identify capability gaps and process opportunities by warfighting function, between U.S., NATO and host nation forces. This will be the first time USAREUR-AF will exercise its ability to lead one U.S. and five NATO Corps during simulated large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army audiogram by Lauren Harrah)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 06:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936195
|VIRIN:
|240910-A-DP178-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110552229
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Avenger Triad General Williams, by Lauren Harrah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.