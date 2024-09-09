Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Estonia CE

    AMARI, ESTONIA

    08.29.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron, 100th CES and the Estonian air force participated in a Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair Agile Combat Employment exercise at Amari Air Base, Estonia, Aug. 26-29.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 06:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936193
    VIRIN: 240829-F-PB738-1001
    Filename: DOD_110552199
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: AMARI, EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Estonia CE, by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Estonia
    ACE
    CE
    EADR

