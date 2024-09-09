B-Roll Estonia CE

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron, 100th CES and the Estonian air force participated in a Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair Agile Combat Employment exercise at Amari Air Base, Estonia, Aug. 26-29.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 06:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936193
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-PB738-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110552199
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|AMARI, EE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
