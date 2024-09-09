Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Avenger Triad 24 Audiogram Col. Fearon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    09.10.2024

    Video by Lauren Harrah 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Canadian Army Col. Fearon discusses Exercise Avenger Triad Sept. 2024. Exercise Avenger Triad 24 is a computer assisted command post exercise designed to demonstrate USAREUR-AF’s ability to exercise mission command of U.S. and NATO forces, while also employing Army 2030 future capabilities. This exercise rehearses the NATO Regional Plan-Center with assigned units, while integrating lessons learned from Austere Challenge 24. NATO operational concepts, doctrine and procedures will be implemented at scale for the first time in the USAREUR-AF headquarters, allowing the headquarters to identify capability gaps and process opportunities by warfighting function, between U.S., NATO and host nation forces. This will be the first time USAREUR-AF will exercise its ability to lead one U.S. and five NATO Corps during simulated large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Audiogram by Lauren Harrah)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 06:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936192
    VIRIN: 240910-A-DP178-1001
    Filename: DOD_110552196
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Avenger Triad 24 Audiogram Col. Fearon, by Lauren Harrah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download