    SETAF-AF hosts September Lions Legacy B-Roll

    CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, ITALY

    09.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Ashley Fletcher 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), participate in the September Lions’ Legacy competition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, on Sept. 6, 2024. Lions’ Legacy is designed to enhance unit cohesion and teamwork through a series of physical challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashley Fletcher)

    Shot List:
    (00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Soldiers pull weighted sleds and bear crawl
    (00:09:25) LONG SHOT: (PAN LEFT) Soldiers bear crawl and pulls sled
    (00:16:06) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier conducts hand release push ups
    (00:25:03) LONG/MEDIUM SHOT: (PAN LEFT) Soldier pulls weighted sled
    (00:31:29) MEDIUM/CLOSE SHOT: Soldier performs the bear crawl for the competition
    (00:38:22) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier lowing his heart rate for the competition
    (00:41:10) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier lowing his heart rate for the competition
    (00:47:13) CLOSE SHOT: Tile format for team to construct
    (00:52:12) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier looks at tile template to relay to his team
    (00:57:17) MEDIUM SHOT: Team place titles while Soldier explains the placement while looking away
    (01:07:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier explains the placement of tiles to his teammates while looking away
    (01:12:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Team place titles while Soldier explains the placement
    (01:2:26) MEDIUM SHOT: Team place titles while Soldier explains the placement
    (01:25:29) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier sweating and smiling
    (01:30:13) MEDIUM SHOT: Team places tiles down to make the pattern

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 08:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936183
    VIRIN: 240906-A-TL417-2001
    Filename: DOD_110551824
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF-AF hosts September Lions Legacy B-Roll, by SGT Ashley Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Competition
    teamwork
    Army life
    Lions Legacy
    Beallyoucanbe

