SETAF-AF hosts September Lions Legacy B-Roll

U.S. Army Soldiers from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), participate in the September Lions’ Legacy competition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, on Sept. 6, 2024. Lions’ Legacy is designed to enhance unit cohesion and teamwork through a series of physical challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashley Fletcher)



Shot List:

(00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Soldiers pull weighted sleds and bear crawl

(00:09:25) LONG SHOT: (PAN LEFT) Soldiers bear crawl and pulls sled

(00:16:06) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier conducts hand release push ups

(00:25:03) LONG/MEDIUM SHOT: (PAN LEFT) Soldier pulls weighted sled

(00:31:29) MEDIUM/CLOSE SHOT: Soldier performs the bear crawl for the competition

(00:38:22) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier lowing his heart rate for the competition

(00:41:10) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier lowing his heart rate for the competition

(00:47:13) CLOSE SHOT: Tile format for team to construct

(00:52:12) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier looks at tile template to relay to his team

(00:57:17) MEDIUM SHOT: Team place titles while Soldier explains the placement while looking away

(01:07:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier explains the placement of tiles to his teammates while looking away

(01:12:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Team place titles while Soldier explains the placement

(01:2:26) MEDIUM SHOT: Team place titles while Soldier explains the placement

(01:25:29) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier sweating and smiling

(01:30:13) MEDIUM SHOT: Team places tiles down to make the pattern