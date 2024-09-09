SETAF-AF hosts September Lions Legacy B-Roll

U.S. Army Soldiers from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), participate in the September Lions’ Legacy competition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, on Sept. 6, 2024. Lions’ Legacy is designed to enhance unit cohesion and teamwork through a series of physical challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashley Fletcher)
Shot List:
(00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Soldiers pull weighted sleds and bear crawl
(00:09:25) LONG SHOT: (PAN LEFT) Soldiers bear crawl and pulls sled
(00:16:06) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier conducts hand release push ups
(00:25:03) LONG/MEDIUM SHOT: (PAN LEFT) Soldier pulls weighted sled
(00:31:29) MEDIUM/CLOSE SHOT: Soldier performs the bear crawl for the competition
(00:38:22) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier lowing his heart rate for the competition
(00:41:10) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier lowing his heart rate for the competition
(00:47:13) CLOSE SHOT: Tile format for team to construct
(00:52:12) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier looks at tile template to relay to his team
(00:57:17) MEDIUM SHOT: Team place titles while Soldier explains the placement while looking away
(01:07:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier explains the placement of tiles to his teammates while looking away
(01:12:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Team place titles while Soldier explains the placement
(01:2:26) MEDIUM SHOT: Team place titles while Soldier explains the placement
(01:25:29) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier sweating and smiling
(01:30:13) MEDIUM SHOT: Team places tiles down to make the pattern
