    9/11 Memorial

    JAPAN

    09.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers 

    AFN Tokyo

    On September 11, 2001, a series of terrorist attacks shook the nation. This video is to honor and remember the lives lost during the tragedy, and the bravery of those who risked their lives to save them.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 01:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936182
    VIRIN: 240911-F-MQ455-2266
    Filename: DOD_110551807
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Memorial, by SSgt Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    9/11
    NeverForget

