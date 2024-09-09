On September 11, 2001, a series of terrorist attacks shook the nation. This video is to honor and remember the lives lost during the tragedy, and the bravery of those who risked their lives to save them.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 01:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936182
|VIRIN:
|240911-F-MQ455-2266
|Filename:
|DOD_110551807
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
This work, 9/11 Memorial, by SSgt Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
