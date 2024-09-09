Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making a MAGTF | Logistics Combat Element

    SEA OF JAPAN

    09.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joseph Grimison, operations officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, explains the Logistics Combat Element's part in making the 31st MEU a complete Marine Air Ground Task Force aboard the amphibious assault ship the USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 7, 2024. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 23:20
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 936175
    VIRIN: 240907-M-QS704-2001
    Filename: DOD_110551599
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN

    TAGS

    Forward Deployed
    Humanitarian Assistance
    Modernization
    LCE
    Mass Cass
    Indo-Pacific

