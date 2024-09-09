U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joseph Grimison, operations officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, explains the Logistics Combat Element's part in making the 31st MEU a complete Marine Air Ground Task Force aboard the amphibious assault ship the USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 7, 2024. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 23:20
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|936175
|VIRIN:
|240907-M-QS704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110551599
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Making a MAGTF | Logistics Combat Element, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.