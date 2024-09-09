On this Pacific Update: Military leaders from the Indo-Pacific, Asia, and Europe, come together for an Air Attaché at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 20:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|936171
|VIRIN:
|240826-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110551571
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: Air Attaché, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.