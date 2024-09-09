240910-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 10, 2024) The Japan Sumo Association hosted a Jungyo Sumo game at Yokosuka Arena. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 20:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936167
|VIRIN:
|240910-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110551552
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokosuka Sumo Game, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.