Pacific Update: Blackrock Camp

On this Pacific Update: The governments of Fiji and Australia work together in redeveloping the Blackrock Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Camp in Nadi, Fiji, for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces. The redevelopment of Blackrock Camp will provide Fiji with world-class infrastructure that enhances the delivery of security training for its forces and the region.