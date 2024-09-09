Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: Blackrock Camp

    FIJI

    08.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Update: The governments of Fiji and Australia work together in redeveloping the Blackrock Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Camp in Nadi, Fiji, for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces. The redevelopment of Blackrock Camp will provide Fiji with world-class infrastructure that enhances the delivery of security training for its forces and the region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 19:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 936150
    VIRIN: 240808-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_110551470
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update: Blackrock Camp, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

