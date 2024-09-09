On this Pacific Update: The governments of Fiji and Australia work together in redeveloping the Blackrock Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Camp in Nadi, Fiji, for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces. The redevelopment of Blackrock Camp will provide Fiji with world-class infrastructure that enhances the delivery of security training for its forces and the region.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 19:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|936150
|VIRIN:
|240808-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110551470
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: Blackrock Camp, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.