    Oregon ORARNG Aviation Unit Returns Home: Demobilization Ceremony Honors Africa Mission

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Oregon National Guard held a demobilization ceremony on September 9, 2024, at the Governor's Ceremonial Office in the State Library of Oregon, honoring the return of Company A (-) 641st Aviation Regiment from their deployment to the Horn of Africa. Brigadier General Alan R. Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon, presided over the ceremony, which was attended by Governor Tina Kotek, state representatives, and families of the returning soldiers. The event marked the successful completion of the unit's mission, providing fixed-wing air capabilities in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa and AFRICOM, including their historic 7,000-mile flight back to Oregon across three continents.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon ORARNG Aviation Unit Returns Home: Demobilization Ceremony Honors Africa Mission, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army aviation
    Oregon National Guard
    homecoming ceremony
    641st Aviation Regiment
    Africa deployment

