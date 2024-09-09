Oregon ORARNG Aviation Unit Returns Home: Demobilization Ceremony Honors Africa Mission

The Oregon National Guard held a demobilization ceremony on September 9, 2024, at the Governor's Ceremonial Office in the State Library of Oregon, honoring the return of Company A (-) 641st Aviation Regiment from their deployment to the Horn of Africa. Brigadier General Alan R. Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon, presided over the ceremony, which was attended by Governor Tina Kotek, state representatives, and families of the returning soldiers. The event marked the successful completion of the unit's mission, providing fixed-wing air capabilities in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa and AFRICOM, including their historic 7,000-mile flight back to Oregon across three continents.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
Location:
|SALEM, OREGON, US
