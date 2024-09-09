Pacific Update: IPESF 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific Update: The 2024 Indo-Pacific Environmental Security Forum (IPESF) was held in Natadola, Fiji, August 6-9, 2024. IPESF, launched in 2011 by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, provides a unique opportunity for militaries in the Indo-Pacific region to work with their civilian counterparts on enhancing environmental security, protection, and management.