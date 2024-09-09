Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Update: IPESF 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FIJI

    08.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Update: The 2024 Indo-Pacific Environmental Security Forum (IPESF) was held in Natadola, Fiji, August 6-9, 2024. IPESF, launched in 2011 by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, provides a unique opportunity for militaries in the Indo-Pacific region to work with their civilian counterparts on enhancing environmental security, protection, and management.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 19:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 936147
    VIRIN: 240809-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_110551467
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update: IPESF 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download