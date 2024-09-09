On this Pacific Update: The 2024 Indo-Pacific Environmental Security Forum (IPESF) was held in Natadola, Fiji, August 6-9, 2024. IPESF, launched in 2011 by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, provides a unique opportunity for militaries in the Indo-Pacific region to work with their civilian counterparts on enhancing environmental security, protection, and management.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 19:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|936147
|VIRIN:
|240809-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110551467
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: IPESF 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
