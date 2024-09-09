Lt Marsh on Achieving Dreams

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, describes why graduating from the United States Air Force Academy meant so much to her. Service within the Air Force empowers Airmen like Marsh to achieve education goals, to travel and to challenge themselves professionally and personally. (U.S. Air Force video by Miriam Thurber; b-roll courtesy of Air Force Recruiting Service and U.S. Air Force Academy)