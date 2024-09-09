Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt Marsh on Achieving Dreams

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Miriam Thurber  

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, describes why graduating from the United States Air Force Academy meant so much to her. Service within the Air Force empowers Airmen like Marsh to achieve education goals, to travel and to challenge themselves professionally and personally. (U.S. Air Force video by Miriam Thurber; b-roll courtesy of Air Force Recruiting Service and U.S. Air Force Academy)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 17:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936140
    VIRIN: 240909-F-PY937-1003
    Filename: DOD_110551294
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt Marsh on Achieving Dreams, by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    USAFA
    Miss America
    Lt Marsh

