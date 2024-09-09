Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Hall of Fame Class of 2024

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Video by Christine Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The AMC Hall of Fame Class of 2024 includes, in no particular order: Lt. Gen. (retired) Kenneth Dahl, Mr. John Nerger, Maj. Gen. (retired) James (Jim) Myles, Mr. Robert Moore, Command Sgt. Maj. (retired) Rodger Mansker, and Mr. Frank Zardecki.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 16:32
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

